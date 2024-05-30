SAD, Congress workers join BJP in Bilaspur

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, May 29

The election campaign of BJP candidate Gejja Ram Valmiki for Fatehgarh Sahib today got a definite boost as a good number of Akali and Congress workers of Bilaspur village and surrounding areas joined the BJP.

Valmiki said that earlier, the BJP used to contest elections in an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but has decided to go it alone this time. “Despite that, the party shall come out with flying colours, if the positive support and response of the public is an indication,” he added. “The Modi government has contributed immensely towards the overall development of the nation. The contribution of the BJP cannot be overlooked by any right thinking individual. The opposition may seem to receive the support of the people, but we are more than convinced that they would favour just one party, and that is BJP.”

Valmiki said that the induction of leaders today would strengthen the BJP. “The youth joining the party in villages is a clear indication that they are convinced of the policies the Centre has been following for a long time. The future prospects of the party are bright, as compared to other parties, which are not only opportunist, but corrupt and mismanaged as well,,” he said. “While the Akalis have done practically nothing for the people, the AAP has proved to be a flop show and has not met the people’s expectations. Further, the Congress has nothing to offer. It is only in the BJP that they can see the real future of the country.” He appealed to the public to support the BJP to boost progress in the state and country.

Among those who joined the party today are Ranveer Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Kanti Bilaspur, Dilpreet Bilaspur, Ravi Singh, Vini Singh, Manjit Singh, Surjit Kaur, Lakvir Kaur, Gurdeep Singh Diddu, Gurjot Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rajinder Singh and others— joined BJP in the presence of Valmiki, Gurdeep Singh Mittu, BJP spokesperson Neetu Singh, Vinod Bector Billa, Rajgarh former sarpanch Narinder Singh and Manoj Pandit.

