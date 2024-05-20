SAD leaders hit out at AAP, BJP

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate from Ludhiana Ranjit Singh Dhillon today addressed various election meetings in the Gill Vidhan Sabha constituency today, during which former MLA Darshan Singh Shivalik and MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali were also present.

While addressing a gathering, the party leaders said people should avoid outsider parties, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP. Meanwhile, they also mentioned various development works being undertaken during the tenure of the SAD government.

They said: If you want the state to be saved, we have to rise above party lines and unite and strengthen mutual brotherhood. We have to give an answer to these parties, who are misleading people on the issues of Punjab.”

While addressing public meetings, the leaders took a dig at BJP candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu and Cong leader Simarjit Singh Bains regarding the recording of a phone call conversation between them going viral and said the people were well aware of the reality.

They described it as fake politics of some power-hungry people, who were neither trustworthy nor sympathetic to the people.

AAP core committee member joins SAD

The AAP got a big blow today when core committee member of the party Paramjit Singh joined the SAD. He said: “The AAP government, which made big promises and guarantees to the people during the Assembly elections, has not fulfilled any of its promises. Instead, the party is moving towards destruction due to the neglect of its workers at the grass-roots level”.

