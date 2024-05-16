SAD questions Bains visiting Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 15

The senior leadership of SAD here today met and pointed a question at the Bains brothers whether by joining the Congress, they had forgotten the atrocities Sikhs were subjected to by the Gandhis?

Addressing a press conference, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, an SGPC member from Jagraon, said personally was hurt to see Balwinder Singh Bains standing with Rahul Gandhi at his place. “Bains is a Sikh and an SGPC member. How could he forget that it was Indira Gandhi, who had sent forces to the Akal Takht? Thousands of Sikhs were killed in Operation Bluestar and today, Bains is supporting the party responsible for the pogrom,” said Grewal.

Another SAD member said the AAP and Congress were playing a friendly match. “AAP, today is inquiring about the ‘illegal’ house given to Ravneet Singh Bittu. Why was this issue not brought before the public earlier?” asked Maheshinder Singh Grewal, a senior leader.

Harish Rai Dhanda said his client, the woman who was allegedly raped by Simarjit Singh Bains, will also ask questions from Raja Warring and his wife if they will walk along a ‘rapist’ while campaigning?

