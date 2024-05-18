SAD’s Maheshinder Singh Grewal corners Arvind Kejriwal over claims on Amit Shah becoming PM

Ludhiana, May 17
Former minister and senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Maheshinder Singh Grewal today cornered Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo over his claims that Amit Shah will become Prime Minister in September 2025. Grewal observed that either Kejriwal, who is an important leader of the Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has admitted the alliance’s defeat, or he has some secret understanding with the BJP that gives him access and prior information about important developments in that party.
“Otherwise, it makes no sense that Amit Shah will become the Prime Minister when the INDIA bloc claims that it was winning the election,” he remarked. The senior Akali leader pointed out, the INDIA bloc is claiming it is forming the government at the Centre. “If it is really forming the government at the Centre, why will Modi need to retire as he will not be the Prime Minister in the first instance,” he pointed out to the contradiction in Kejirwal’s statement, while observing, “Or Kejriwal has some understanding with the BJP that makes him privy to important information”.
He asked the AAP leadership that when a female MP was not safe at the Delhi CM’s residence, how can they ensure safety of women in the country?
