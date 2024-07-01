Saplings destroyed while cleaning Buddha Nullah in Peeru Banda Mohalla

Ludhiana, June 30
The work to clear garbage and filth from the Buddha Nullah has been expedited since monsoons are round the corner. Sadly, saplings planted along the banks of the nullah a few weeks ago by the municipal corporation (MC) have been destroyed during cleaning of the nullah.
The stretch of nullah in Peeru Banda Mohalla is being cleaned with the help of ditch machines. The entire garbage taken out by these machines is dumped on saplings planted for the beautification in the area.
BJP’s state media panellist Parminder Mehta said a lot of money was spent on building a concrete wall, installing grills and iron strainers along this stretch to check overflowing of nullah. He said all tall claims to contain water in the nullah turned out be hollow after rainfall on Thursday as the nullah was full to the brim.
“The MC is not only cleaning nullah, but also destroying plants along its banks that planted last month for its beautification,” he said. He has also written to the CM to mark an inquiry into funds spent on cleaning the Buddha Nullah.
A resident of Salem Tabri said every government promises a solution, but whenever it rains, the nullah overflows. “Life becomes difficult as filth from nullah comes on roads,” he said. The MC has deployed machines for cleaning internal drains including Dharampura drain, Dhoka Mohalla nullah and Barewal drain.
