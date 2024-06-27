Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar camp held at Bhattian

Ludhiana, June 26
The district administration organised a Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar camp in Bhattian village on Tuesday.
Karan Sharma from Bhattian Colony, who arrived at the camp with his mother Mamta to apply for a widow pension card, said his mother received the sanction letter for the pension within half an hour.
Suresh Kumar Sharma from local Ajit Nagar also received the sanction letter for an old-aged pension at the camp. He praised the district administration for organising the camp, as he had been unable to visit the local office due to illness.
Raj Rani, a widow, also obtained the widow pension sanction letter on the spot and commended the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar campaign. Hardeep Singh, who received AB-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna within an hour at the camp, also expressed appreciation for the initiative.
