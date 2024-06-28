Schools gear up for plantation drives

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 27

Both government and private schools are all geared up to organise plantation drives in an attempt to save the environment.

District Education Officer (Secondary) Harjinder Singh said at least a dozen saplings will be given to each school in the district, depending on how much space they have to plant them, at the onset of monsoons. He said, “We have already told the schools that this year, much focus needs to be given on planting more trees as due to severe the heatwave, many trees, shrubs and plants got shrivelled up. Besides compensating for this loss, we need to plant more.”

Some youths from PSPCL Theka Mulazim Union have also expressed keenness in planting trees, especially where trees were cut to put electricity poles and lines. “We are ready to put Rs 1,000 each if some guidance is provided or some NGO comes forward with saplings,” said Harpreet Singh, a union member.

