‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, April 21
Confusion prevails over admissions and teaching methodology at the 117 ‘Schools of Eminence’ (SoEs) in the state, of which 16 will be set up in Ludhiana district. While regular directions are being given to District Education Officers and school principals regarding enrolment in these schools based on written tests, there is lack of clarity among principals and teachers of these schools.
Issues flagged by educators
- Shortage of classrooms
- No special training for teachers
- Staff crunch
- ‘Separate’ mode of teaching at SoEs will lead to discrimination
The educators have apprehensions about how to begin the process of admissions when new teachers have not been recruited. They ask if the teachers will be appointed before or after the admission process, or whether the same teachers will be asked to teach at two different levels.
Talking to The Tribune, the principal of a Government Senior Secondary School here said: “There is no clarity on how to teach students at two different levels. No teacher has been called for any kind of training whereas admissions are set to take place in this academic session,” the principal said. “If new teachers are to be appointed, will they be freshly recruited or rationalisation will be done keeping in mind the requirement in schools?”
The SoEs were announced for imparting quality education to students of higher classes, starting from Class IX. No information was provided on admissions to classes VI to VIII and it was assumed that the Education Department would shelve one class per year from SoEs.
Later, when protests were held at some villages when admissions were denied for Class VI, the department agreed to allow admissions. However, teachers are still confused over what is to be taught in the schools of eminence.
“The schools are already understaffed. If same teachers are asked to teach by two methods, will he/she be able to do justice if no training is provided?” asked a teacher.
