Sedentary lifestyle, poor diets leading to renal failure in dogs: Vets

The twin habits of maintaining a sedentary lifestyle and poor diet are troubling the city’s canine population. Veterinarians are reporting a growing incidence of renal failure among dogs, and they are blaming owners for imposing an unhealthy routine upon their pets.

Pets are considered family members by most owners and are pampered like kids, with junk food that tastes good. Such foods are not meant for these animals, which is why the number of cases of kidney disease is rising among pets. A laid-back lifestyle is another major contributing factor towards kidney disease.

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) is, on average, receiving six to eight dogs daily, which are being diagnosed with renal failure. Of these, two to three dogs land up in dialysis centres. The annual case load of GADVASU’s unit was approximately 200 dialysis sessions in 2023-24, which is significantly higher than previous years.

Seventy-five per cent of one’s kidneys are already damaged when urea and creatinine appear in the blood. Most commonly associated with toxins or infections, acute renal failure causes kidney function to suddenly decline (in hours or days), said an expert from GADVASU.

Chronic renal failure involves more gradual loss of kidney function (over weeks, months, or years). Degeneration associated with geriatric decline is often to blame. While all kidneys have a natural lifespan, some dogs’ kidneys will, unfortunately, deteriorate more quickly than others. The cost of dialysis at the university starts at Rs1,000 per session.

Vice-Chancellor Dr JPS Gill said the GADVASU and Madras Veterinary College in Chennai were the only two universities in India that provided dialysis facilities for dogs. Dialysis referrals from neighbouring states and UTs such as Rajasthan, J&K, Delhi, HP, Haryana, UP and Uttarakhand are frequently directed to the university.

“Owners must make sure their dogs undertake adequate physical activity in proportion to the food intake, just like humans. Junk food, salt, sugar and unsuitable food (for dogs) should be strictly avoided. Renal failure among dogs having processed food with a higher salt percentage is also leading to kidney failure as they can’t process it. Home-cooked food, served at fixed hours, is the healthiest option. Regular complete check-ups should be conducted every six months, particularly after the dog turns seven,” Dr Singh advised.

Since the disease can be dangerous and treatment is both difficult and expensive, experts emphasise the importance of prevention instead of treatment. Labrador retrievers, German Shepherds, English Cocker Spaniels and Pomeranians are some of the breeds most commonly affected by kidney disease.