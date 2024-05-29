Self-styled farmer leaders need to introspect: Sunil Jakhar

Ludhiana, May 28
State BJP president Sunil Jakhar today launched a scathing attack on self-styled leaders of farmer unions saying that some of these leaders had become extortionists with the patronage and collusion of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.
“They need to introspect. People will turn against them. They are defaming their own community. These self-styled leaders need to mend their ways,” Jakhar said during an interaction with representatives of trade and industry in Ludhiana on Monday.
He reacted after representatives of the industry raised the issue of farmers harassing people and blocking highways in protest and disrupting industrial operations leading to massive losses. “Punjab’s arteries are blocked. The protesters are not genuine farmers. Those resorting to these undemocratic ways are self-styled leaders who have their axe to grind. The AAP government is fanning their protest by patronising it,” Jakhar said in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 killed in road accident involving convoy of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's son in UP’s Gonda
The injured child has been admitted to hospital, while the d...
Supreme Court Registry refuses to list Arvind Kejriwal's plea for extension of interim bail
The top court’s Registry terms Kejriwal’s application for ex...
Prajwal Revanna books flight from Munich, likely to reach Bengaluru on Friday midnight
The 33-year-old grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda is exp...
Enforcement Directorate raids illegal mining sites in Punjab; seizes Rs 3.5 crore in cash
A total of 13 premises in Rupnagar district are being search...
PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Naveen Patnaik's falling health, pledges special panel probe once elected
Journalist faints in PM's Odisha rally, he rushes his own do...