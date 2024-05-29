Self-styled farmer leaders need to introspect: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 28

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar today launched a scathing attack on self-styled leaders of farmer unions saying that some of these leaders had become extortionists with the patronage and collusion of the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.

“They need to introspect. People will turn against them. They are defaming their own community. These self-styled leaders need to mend their ways,” Jakhar said during an interaction with representatives of trade and industry in Ludhiana on Monday.

He reacted after representatives of the industry raised the issue of farmers harassing people and blocking highways in protest and disrupting industrial operations leading to massive losses. “Punjab’s arteries are blocked. The protesters are not genuine farmers. Those resorting to these undemocratic ways are self-styled leaders who have their axe to grind. The AAP government is fanning their protest by patronising it,” Jakhar said in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

