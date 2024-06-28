Seven trucks flagged off with ration for langar at Amarnath

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, June 27

Seven trucks carrying ration for langar to be organised at Baba Amarnath Dham and Baltal in Jammu and Kashmir were flagged off at Shree Ram Mandir, Grain Market, and Jain Smadah at the local town.

Social activists Inderpal Singh Walia, former president Municipal Council, and Deepak Sharma flagged off the trucks from Jain Samadh, Grain Market and Shree Ram Mandir, respectively.

Chandan Sharma, a convener, said office-bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations of the town had contributed ration required for organising langar at the shrine, besides mattresses and quilts for boarding and lodging of pilgrims during the ensuing pilgrimage. First-aid kits were also provided.

Organisers appreciated that the residents had presented an example of communal harmony as the contributors included Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Mandi