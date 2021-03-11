Sex ratio at birth down from 964 to 907, Ludhiana ranks 17th in Punjab

Against 24,215 females, 26,701 males born in 2020: Report

Sex ratio at birth down from 964 to 907, Ludhiana ranks 17th in Punjab

The mother and child ward at the Civil Hospital in Ludhiana. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 6

In what appears to be a matter of concern, the sex ratio at birth (SRB) in Ludhiana district has dipped drastically by a whopping 57 points from 964 in 2019 to 907 in 2020, the Registrar General of India’s Civil Registration System Report-2020 has revealed.

Not only the SRB (females per 1,000 males) in district was 18 points less than the state average of 925, Ludhiana ranked poor 17th in Punjab with only five districts – Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Muktsar – recording less than 907 SRB, the official figures have confirmed.

The report on vital statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System-2020, released by the Registrar General of India, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that a total of 50,916 births were registered in Ludhiana district during 2020, of which 26,701 were males and 24,215 were females, taking the SRB to 907.

Surprisingly, the rural areas showed better sex ratio as compared to urban areas in Ludhiana. While 913 girls were born against every 1,000 boys in villages, the city areas recorded 906 female births against every 1,000 male births registered last year.

Of the total 4,528 births registered in the rural areas of the district, 2,368 were males and 2,160 were females while 24,333 boys and 22,055 girls comprised 46,388 births registered in the urban areas of Ludhiana in 2020.

As was the case with the overall situation, the rural and urban SRB in Ludhiana was also much lower than the state average of 934 in rural areas and 917 in urban areas.

While Barnala and Moga shared the top position in the state with the highest SRB of 965 each, Faridkot remained the laggard with the lowest SRB of 887.

Besides Faridkot, other four districts where the SRB was recorded less than that of Ludhiana were Gurdaspur 896, Ferozepur 897, Fatehgarh Sahib 899, and Muktsar 905.

Among the better performing districts (other than Barnala and Moga), Amritsar and Pathankot reported SRB of 925 each at par with that of Punjab, Barnala 965, Bathinda 909, Fazilka 913, Hishiarpur 912, Jalandhar 914, Kapurthala 918, Mansa 930, Patiala 936, Ropar 949, Sangrur 928, Mohali 948, Nawanshahr 908 and Tarn Taran recorded SRB of 929.

Pertinently, Ludhiana district’s sex ratio at birth for children born in the last five years was recorded at 964 in 2019, which was up from 862 in 2014. This was much more than the state’s average of 904 in 2019, which was up from 860 in 2014.

The state’s ratio had included 931 in rural areas and 858 in urban areas, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) released in December last had revealed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Bagga case: HC tells Haryana, Delhi to file written statement on factual position

2
Delhi

Gurugram heist: Noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria caught by Interpol in Dubai

3
Punjab

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court adjourns hearing on the BJP leader's case

4
Punjab

Punjab police in dock over botched Delhi operation

5
Punjab

AAP strongly defends Punjab Police action against Bagga

6
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

7
World

Pakistani man shoots dead 21-year-old sister for pursuing dancing and modelling as career

8
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

9
Punjab

Bagga case: Punjab moves High Court on 'detention', Haryana, Delhi told to respond

10
J & K

Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorist, Ashraf Molvi, killed along with two other terrorists in South Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married
Trending

Nuptial bliss: Ukrainian nurse, who got her legs and fingers amputated after landmine blast, shares first dance after being married

Top News

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict

Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...

Tajinder Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Police produce BJP leader at Magistrate's residence at midnight

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court adjourns hearing on the BJP leader's case

5 dead, 11 injured as fire breaks out at building in Indore

7 killed as fire breaks out at Indore building

Pakistan’s ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him ‘full marks on honesty’

Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan's 'donkey remains donkey' comment gets him 'full marks on honesty'

CM Jai Ram calls on ailing former minister Sukh ram at Mandi hospital, provides govt chopper to airlift him to Delhi

Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him

On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...

Cities

View All

4 armed miscreants loot bank

4 armed miscreants loot bank

Man attacked, dies; wife also serious

A man who dreams his painting & paints his dream

Amritsar East MLA Jeevan Jyot Kaur's one-point agenda: Development

Efficient drainage system top priority: Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

3 more hepatitis cases in Bathinda

Rs 7K cr loss feared due to low wheat arrival in Punjab

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Chandigarh: Recruitment key concern says Prof Vivek Lal, new Director of PGI

Panjab University convocation: A day to remember for PhD scholars

5 DSPs, 8 SHOs among 26 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Swindler lands in Chandigarh Cyber Cell net

Lt Gen Vijay Nair is new Chief of Staff, Western Command

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

BJP VS AAP: Faceoff between cops of 3 states over 1 arrest

Tajinder Singh Bagga 'troublemaker', already faces several cases

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: High Court adjourns hearing on the BJP leader's case

Centre-Delhi Govt row referred to 5-judge Bench

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Blind murder case of store owner cracked; man held in Jalandhar

Kapurthala Jail Superintendent suspended over lemon fraud

Sewa kendras to stay open 7 days in Nawanshahr

Ropar-Phagwara four-lane highway: Officials told to send proposal to turn highway into green corridor

Deputy Commissioner dedicates libraries to students at 2 govt schools

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Focus will be on sanitation, solid waste mgmt: Shena

Woman smuggler held with heroin

Man booked for killing father-in-law

Sewerage connections of 5 illegal colonies snapped

3 held in Rs 40L robbery at oil trading firm

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Health team finds dengue larvae at 50 places in Patiala

Punjabi University holds conference on freedom movement

Punjabi University staff await salary

Patiala: Body of missing girl found in Bhakra Canal

Encroachments on 107.5 acres removed in Patiala district