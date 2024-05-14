Show of strength by SAD candidate

Ludhiana, May 13
It was undoubtedly a show of strength when the SAD candidate from Ludhiana Ranjit Singh Dhillon today went to file his nomination papers at the Mini Secretariat. Around 2,000 persons including SAD leaders, supporters and halka incharges gathered outside gate 2 of the PAU to march towards the Mini Secretariat.
Sikh ‘vaars’ glorifying Sikh history, shabads and bhajans were played when the Akali leader went to file his nomination. The slip road traffic was diverted by the police so that no inconvenience was caused to the commuters.
One of the leaders informed that surprisingly, showing a united face, all the nine halka-incharges and supporters from their halkas were there to support the candidate.
Prominent leaders, who accompanied Dhillon inside the office for filing nomination included Maheshinder Singh Grewal, SR Kler, Manpreet Singh Ayali and Jaspal Singh Gyaspura. The covering candidate was Ninderjit Kaur Dhillon, Dhillon’s wife.
Maheshinder Singh Grewal said the way the supporters had come in this scorching heat to support Dhillon clearly indicates that masses were fed-up with the ‘outsiders’ and their false promises. They want somebody from Ludhiana to raise voice, what all needed to be done to uplift Ludhiana and its residents. A majority of supporters had come from villages, an indication that Akalis might still have an edge in the rural areas.
