Simarjit Singh Bains receives life threat on Facebook, files complaint

Ludhiana, May 31

Simarjit Singh Bains, who recently joined the Congress, received a life threat from an unidentified person. A threatening message was received on his official Facebook page.

Pardeep Bunty, who operates the social media page of Simarjit Bains, said he (Bains) received the threat yesterday when Bains, along with party workers, was conducting a foot march in the area in favour of Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Bunty said a threat was received on his official Facebook page and it was sent by from a person named as Babbar Harry. He wrote: “You are becoming a big leader day by day, don’t go too high, walk with some peace, otherwise we will definitely calm you down. Understand that there is still time, otherwise your body will not be identified by anyone.”

On the other hand, Bains said he was a leader who follows the path of truth. Ever since he had been working among the people, mischievous people had been sending him threats. But he was not a leader who would shy away from the truth.

Bains, who had formed the Lok Insaaf Party in the past, had recently joined the Congress.

In his complaint to the Punjab DGP, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police and Election Commission, he stated: “Since I am supporting Congress candidate Warring, some elements wanted to stop me from campaigning in favour of the Congress due to which they are issuing me life threats.”

