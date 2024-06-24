Smuggler held with 320 gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 23

Officials of the police Division No. 8 claimed to have nabbed a drug smuggler and recovered 210 grams of heroin from his possession. The arrested suspect was identified as Amrit Singh, a resident of Jassian Road, Haibowal.

In a statement, Jatin Bansal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), stated that in an ongoing campaign against drugs, Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO, police Division No. 8, along with Kailash police post in-charge ASI Sukhwinder Singh and a police party signalled an Activa- borne person to stop for checking near Upkar Nagar. On seeing the police party, the scooter-borne person threw a polythene bag on the road. The police party recovered 110 gram of heroin from the polythene bag.

The ACP said during questioning of the suspect, 100 grams more heroin was recovered along with Rs 2,500 drug money from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect and further investigation launched. The ACP said the suspect had a criminal background as nine cases, including that of drug smuggling, were registered against him.

