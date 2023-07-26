Snakebite cases rise, 49 reported in July

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 25

Amid the floods in Ludhiana, a significant increase in the snakebite cases has been observed in July. A total of 49 cases have been reported this month out of which five people have lost their lives.

During monsoons the underground burrows of snakes often get flooded with water as a result snakes have no other option but to come out of their burrows.

Dr Charankamal Singh, Emergency Medical Officer, Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, said the cases of snake bite have increased after rainfall. “In Civil Hospital, a total of 27 cases of snakebite were reported. Five people lost their lives and all were brought dead. Those who lost their lives include a couple, two kids and one elderly man.

Of the total 49 cases, 27 belonged to the city, eight were from Khanna, seven from Samrala, six from Jagraon and one from Raikot.

“Most of the people were bitten by the snake when they were working in the fields or in parks. Most of the people were either bitten by cobra and viper. A few cases were also referred to the PGI, Chandigarh,” he said.

Any person who has been bitten by snake should seek immediate medical help. A pressure immobilisation bandage is recommended for anyone bitten by a snake.

Three siblings lost their parents on July 2 after a snake bit their mother and father who were sleeping downstairs in a room.