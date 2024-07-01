Snatchers' gang busted, four held with auto-rickshaw, four two-wheelers, 20 cellphones

Ludhiana, June 30
The Haibowal police claimed to have busted a gang of snatchers with the arrest of four of its members. The gang was preparing to commit a robbery in the Haibowal area.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Pawan Singh, a resident of New Shimlapuri, Harish Verma, alias Soni, a resident of Ram Nagar, Mandeep Singh, alias Bunty, a resident of New Shimlapuri and Mukesh Kumar, alias Munshi, a resident of Satguru Nagar.
In a statement, the police stated that Jagatpuri police post in-charge ASI Sukhjinder Singh received a secret information that a gang of snatchers had committed several snatchings in the recent past. Acting on the tip-off, a police party raided the suspected hideout of the gang and nabbed its four members.
The police recovered two sharp weapons, one auto-rickshaw (bearing registration number PB10 HI5412), two motorcycles, two Activa scooters and 20 mobile phones which the suspects had snatched from city residents in the past. Vehicles also seemed to have been stolen by the suspects, the police said. A probe was on to verify the ownership of the recovered vehicles, the police added.
The police said owners of the snatched cellphones and stolen vehicles would be traced. Cellphones and vehicles would be handed over to their respective owners after following the due procedure, the police added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
1st FIR registered against Delhi’s street vendor under new criminal law
The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident ...
Criminal laws passed ‘forcibly’, INDIA will not allow ‘bulldozer justice’: Kharge
From today, all fresh FIRs will be registered under the new ...
Tech, geopolitical landscape changing, India faces unique operational challenges: Army Chief Gen Dwivedi
General Dwivedi assumed command as Army Chief on Sunday
On camera, picnic on rain-soaked day turns tragic, family of 7 swept away in swollen waterfall in Mumbai
3 drown in Lonavala; search on for 2 missing children
NEET retest: NTA declares result, revised rank list for medical entrance exam
Retest was conducted for candidates who were earlier awarded...