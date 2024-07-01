SNHL, a serious problem, mind the noise around yourself: DMCH experts

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 30

Veteran backup vocalist Alka Yagnik’s recent sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) has highlighted a serious issue, and surprisingly, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital is seeing one such patient every week.

Causes of Sensorineural hearing loss Listening to loud noise

Sudden exposure to loud noise like gunshot or crackers

Prolonged use of headphones, earphones at high volume

Blow to the head

Viral infection

Ageing

Due to conditions like hypertension and diabetes

Stroke

Narcotics Cautionary note for headphone users Apply the 60/60 rule – when listening to music with headphones, listen for no more than 60 minutes at no more than 60 percent of the max volume. Also consider buying noise-cancelling headphones, as these require lower volumes.

This sudden hearing loss can occur in a matter of minutes or three weeks, and health professionals warn that it can be irreversible.

Any sound louder than 80 dB has the potential to impair hearing over time. As the decibel level rises, the amount of time available for safe exposure decreases.

Yagnik’s case has attracted attention to the dangers of loud music and excessive use of headphones. Sharing about her hearing loss on social media, she has warned about the dangers of extended exposure to extremely loud music and headphones.

Dr Manish Munjal, professor and Head, Department of ENT, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, stated that the department receives one such patient every week, and the causes of the hearing loss range from viral infection, high blood pressure, diabetes, to excessive use of headphones and exposure to loud music. SNHL can range from mild to severe hearing impairment, depending on the extent of the damage.

“We are getting patients complaining of sudden hearing loss in the age group 30-40 years and the reason mainly is due to diabetes, high blood pressure, change in temperature or due to some medicines and patients are also coming in the age group 20-30 years and the cause in this age group is generally prolonged use of headphones and exposure to loud music,” according to Dr Munjal.

He went on to say that young people who use headphones regularly should be cautious since exposure to extremely loud music and headphones can lead to this condition. Furthermore, DJs should avoid performing in closed spaces.

Dr Munjal explained the nature of hearing loss, stating that it can be permanent or temporary. One must be patient with the treatment and follow up on it regularly. If the hearing loss is temporary and is caused by impulsive noise, it will return gradually over 75 hours. Many similar incidents are reported during Diwali, when noise levels are very high. However, in certain circumstances, hearing loss is irreversible.

