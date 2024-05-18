 Special DGP holds high-level meeting with top police officials : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  Special DGP holds high-level meeting with top police officials

Special DGP holds high-level meeting with top police officials

Special DGP holds high-level meeting with top police officials

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

The Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla today held a high-level meeting pertaining to the poll preparedness. The meeting was attended by Ludhiana CP Kuldeep Chahal, Ludhiana Range DIG Dhanpreet Kaur, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, SSP Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Mehtab Singh and SSP Ludhiana rural Navneet Singh.

Talking to the media, DGP Shukla said he took meeting of police heads to review the preparedness of police, force deployment plan and steps taken by the police so far in run up to the elections.”We are committed to hold free and fair elections in the state. We will provide a level playing field to all the candidates by ensuring full proof security arrangements for them,” added Shukla.

The DGP said the Punjab Police had already launched a special campaign to keep check on the activities of drug smugglers and criminal elements. They would not be allowed to pollute the election environment in any way. DGP asserted that Punjab is already in fourth number in terms of seizures of cash, drugs or any other objectionable things.

Asked about the vulnerable spots in the state, DGP Shukla said so far 13,000 such locations were identified and as per the guidelines of ECI, special security plan and deployment was prepared to ensure nothing untoward happens there.

