State-of-the-art chemo unit set up at Mohandai Oswal Hospital

Ludhiana, May 19
A new advanced chemotherapy unit has been inaugurated at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, Ludhiana. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Chairman Jawahar Lal Oswal. The newly-inaugurated unit is equipped with cutting-edge facilities aimed at enhancing patient safety and treatment outcomes.
While talking to the media, Dr Shally, Director (Medical Services), said ergonomically crafted chemotherapy chairs designed for utmost comfort and support during treatment sessions have been placed in the unit to ensure minimum discomfort and full privacy. We have integrated the latest advancements in medical technology into our chemotherapy unit, ensuring delivery of precision treatment, he added.
