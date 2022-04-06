Stop genocide by releasing toxic waste into Sutlej: Activists

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 5

Environmental activists, including former jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib Giani Kewal Singh, actor-director Amitoj Mann, Lakha Sidhana, Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja and others raised their voice for the protection of the Sutlej, which is being polluted by releasing highly toxic and visibly black waters through the Buddha Nullah (Buddha Dariya) and the Bhattian STP drain.

The activists blamed the poisonous waters being released into the water bodies as a big threat to generations in Punjab, which was known as the land of the rivers. They demanded that the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, must take steps to protect the Sutlej, Buddha Nullah and other water bodies from pollution.