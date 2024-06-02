Stray scuffles punctuate a largely peaceful poll day

Tribune reporters

Ludhiana/ Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, June 1

Amid some allegations of rigging in Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituencies, the poll day went by rather rather peacefully in the region.

In Ludhiana, arguments between Congress’ Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and ADCP Abhimanyu Rana took place after cops stopped his cavalcade for checking. Notably, when ADCP Rana stopped Warring's cavalcade of four cars, he told Warring that only three vehicles were allowed as per the ECI’s guidelines. Warring replied he was travelling with four vehicles because the government had given him 18 gunmen and it is not possible to accommodate them in three vehicles. The entire episode was videographed by Congress workers and shared on Facebook.

Meanwhile, minor scuffles were reported from Mini Chhapar, Latala, Pakhowal, Phallewal and Barundi villages among supporters of candidates over issues like presence of outsiders and transporting voters to polling stations.

Accusing each other of exploiting social media for spreading false propaganda about alleged compromises between rival candidates and extending support to other candidates, Congress’ Dr Amar Singh Boparai and AAP activists led by councillor Vikas Krishan Sharma condemned the ‘sinister designs’ of unknown miscreants. However, no formal complaint was made.

Man fumes as someone else casts his vote

There was an uproar in Ward No. 16 of Jagraon when a person, who had been standing in the queue for hours was told his vote had already been cast. Ashok Kumar said his vote (numbered 745) was to be cast at booth 121 and that when his turn came, the officials said his vote had already been cast. Reportedly, the officials, including the polling agent on duty, did not check the Voter ID or Aadhaar card of the person who had voted in his stead.

