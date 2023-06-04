Student to represent nation at ISEF

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Nandika Auluck, a student of Sat Paul Mittal School, has been selected among in a team of the students to represent India at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), to be held at Dallas, Texas, from May 13 to 19. Nandika won the second position under the category ‘Serving society through science’ and an award money of $500. She had submitted a two-page digest at the ISEF website. After the paper was accepted, she has been invited to present her work at the conference.

Educators take part in a capacity building programme at DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

Capacity building programme ends

A three-day capacity building programme (CBP) conducted by Regional Training Centre, PB Zone F, under the aegis of DAV CAE, New Delhi, concluded on Saturday at DAV BRS Nagar, Ludhiana. The CBP was held for the teachers of primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary levels for subjects including English, mathematics, commerce, economics, physics, chemistry, biology and computer science. Over 100 teachers from various schools of Khanna, Jagraon, Nawanshahr, Kotkapura, Jaito, Patiala and Ludhiana attended the three-day session at DAV BRS Nagar.

Books donated to school library

Models 74 Educational Welfare Society donated an almirah and books to the library of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Cemetery Road, Ludhiana. GS Chawla, a member of the society, said in memory of one of the society members Arvinder Singh, who recently passed away, the almirah and books were donated to the school on Saturday.