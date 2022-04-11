Students appear for NDA, CDS exams in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 10

The Union Public Service Commission today conducted the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy (NDA) examinations. The exams were held in Ludhiana in three shifts — morning, noon and evening.

The CDS exam was held in three shifts. In the morning shift, a total of 2,861 candidates remained absent and 1,504 appeared for the exam, of which 959 were males and 545 were females.

In the noon shift, 5,472 candidates remained absent while 3,648 appeared for the exam, which included 1,824 males and 1,824 females.

A total of 571 candidates appeared in the evening shift exam of the CDS while 1,824 had applied. A total of 1,253 candidates remained absent.

The NDA exam was held in two shifts. In the morning shift, 5,006 candidates were absent while 4,252 appeared, though 9,258 had applied for the exam. In the evening shift, 4,975 candidates were failed to show up while 4,283 appeared in the exam today.