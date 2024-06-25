Study old pattern of Buddha Dariya to fix and identify boundaries: Ludhiana DC

Ludhiana, June 24
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney issued instructions on Monday to officials of the drainage department to study the old pattern of Buddha Dariya in its records and give a report in next 15-days to identify and fix the boundaries.
She also directed the officials from the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation to immediately begin a campaign to clear encroachments along the Buddha Dariya before the onset of the monsoon.
During a meeting with officials from the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and the drainage department, Sawhney, accompanied by ADCs Anmol Singh Dhaliwal and Rupinder Pal Singh, as well as MC Additional Commissioner Paramdeep Singh, emphasised the urgent need of studying 100-year-old pattern of Buddha Dariya so that its jurisdictional boundaries can be decided and fixed.
She added that illegal structures must be cleared after proper demarcation and other necessary processes to prevent any untoward incidents in the event of flooding.
