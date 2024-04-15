‘Patient and dead body on same bed’ in Ludhiana hospital: Sukhbir Badal posts picture, lambasts AAP govt over 'false achievements’ in health sector in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 15
Akali chief and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday night posted a picture from Ludhiana civil hospital where a patient and a corpse were allegedly lying on the same bed.
Badal hit out at the AAP government over alleged false “achievements” in the health sector in the state.
“A picture tells a thousand words. This picture - of a patient and a corpse lying on the same bed at the Ludhiana civil hospital is a true reflection of health services in Punjab under Aam Aadmi Party rule. All this has come about because chief minister @BhagwantMann believes in doing cheap tamashas to advertise the so-called @AamAadmiParty govt “achievements” in the health sector even as the stark reality is there for all to see.”
— Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) April 14, 2024
