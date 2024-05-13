Sukhbir rallies support for Dhillon

Ludhiana, May 12
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal spearheaded a series of election rallies today across the Gill, Atam Nagar, West and East Assembly constituencies, rallying voters to endorse Ranjit Singh Dhillon’s candidature.
Addressing the crowd, Sukhbir reminisced about the era when Punjab flourished under the governance of the SAD, emphasising the need to restore that prosperity. “We have been cheated in the name of change. But now, we have to bring change,” he said.
He urged the people to vote in favour of Ranjit and said the party had given an honest representative, who stands with the people.
The SAD chief said the battle was to save Punjab and Punjabiyat. He appealed to the people to give victory to the SAD in all 13 Lok Sabha seats of the state during these elections so that the voice of the state could be raised strongly in the Parliament.
Sukhbir said: “Remember June 1, 1984, when you set out to cast your vote. This is the day when Indira Gandhi attacked Sri Darbar Sahib with tanks and mortars. It was also the time when the Congress sponsored a genocide against Sikhs across the country”.
Speaking about AAP, he said experimenting with this party had cost Punjabis dearly. “AAP had made your life hell. It promised to end the drug menace but failed to do so. It promised women Rs 1,000 per month but did nothing and instead, giving jobs to outsiders at the expense of the Punjabi youth,” he said.
Addressing the rallies on the occasion, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Darshan Singh Shivalik, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Bobby Garcha and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda warned people against outside parties.
Sukhbir said for these parties of Delhi, Punjab had become only a place of tourism. But the SAD was state’s own party, which stands guard at all times for service, not governance and would continue to work on the same belief in the future.
