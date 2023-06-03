Summer camp at DAV Public School

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, organised a week-long summer camp for the students of Classes I-VII. The students participated in the camp in large numbers. They got endless opportunities to engage in art, craft, dance and theatre-related activities. The students displayed put on mesmerising performances. Principal Satwant Kaur Bhullar said the camp focused on fun, life skills and creativity.

Session on meditation organised

Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management recently organised a session on ‘Positive transformation through meditation’ for the college faculty. The speaker for the session was Umang Singh, a yoga trainer. College principal Prof Vishal Kumar welcomed the guest and encouraged the faculty members to stay energised through meditation. The trainer began the session by briefing the college faculty about the art and science of meditation. She also used music in order to keep the participants engaged in the process.

CT University celebrates creativity

CT University recently hosted an event, the ‘Social Media Influencer Awards’. This event was aimed at celebrating the exceptional talent and creativity displayed by influencers. Moga Deputy Commissioner Kulwant Singh graced the occasion as chief guest.

Student bags gold in softball c’ship

Sehajdeep Kaur of DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, has clinched gold in 28th Junior State Softball Championship organised by the Punjab Softball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana recently. She is a student of Class XI (Commerce). She participated in the championship with much zeal and enthusiasm. Kaur proved her mettle by securing the first position. Principal JK Sidhu congratulated Sehajdeep Kaur, her parents and her mentors. She lauded Kaur for bringing laurels to the institution. She said she hopes that more students participate in sports tournaments and set new records.

Training session for BCM teachers

An hour-long training session was organised for teachers of BCM, Basant Avenue, by the Head of the IT Department, Archana Malhotra. She enlightened the participants about various CBSE schemes for the senior secondary curriculum, in line with the New Education Policy. She discussed a wide range of options provided by the CBSE in the curriculum for Classes IX and XII, which offers 76 subjects for the former and 115 for the latter. The teachers were also educated about various skill subjects available for Classes VI-VIII. Different sites were introduced for obtaining handbooks, manuals, skill modules and additional certificates, etc. Principal Vandna Shahi stressed that such sessions are a must for the development of teachers.