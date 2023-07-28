Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 27

The last rites of veteran Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda — who breathed his last at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday following prolonged illness — will be performed on July 29. His elder son Maninder said that the cremation will be held at the Model Town extension crematorium at 1 pm.

The music sensation’s second son, Simran, returned from Canada today to attend the last rites, and his daughter will be reaching here tomorrow.

For the unversed, the renowned songster was admitted to the DMCH in a critical state on July 15, before he slipped into a coma.