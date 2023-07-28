Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

Ludhiana, July 27
The last rites of veteran Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda — who breathed his last at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday following prolonged illness — will be performed on July 29. His elder son Maninder said that the cremation will be held at the Model Town extension crematorium at 1 pm.
The music sensation’s second son, Simran, returned from Canada today to attend the last rites, and his daughter will be reaching here tomorrow.
For the unversed, the renowned songster was admitted to the DMCH in a critical state on July 15, before he slipped into a coma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is an indispensable partner for free and open Indo-Pacific: Japanese foreign minister
Yoshimasa Hayashi arrived in Delhi on Thursday on a two-day ...
Zero tolerance towards crime against women: Govt in Supreme Court on Manipur video
Submits affidavit | Favours deterrent punishment | Hearing t...
Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street
Mother seeks govt help to bring her back to India
Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals
It is being said that some kind of gas leaked there
PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Semicon India 2023’ event that focuses on semiconductor industry
Modi, who has been on a two-day Gujarat visit, is scheduled ...