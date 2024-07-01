Sweet aroma fills Govind Godham during Mango Festival

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 30

Scents of numerous mango varieties mingled with one another, filling the air with a sweet aroma as devotees celebrated the Mango Festival at Govind Godham on Sunday.

The temple was ornamented with a variety of mangoes, including Alphonso, Dashehri, Langra, Neelam, Safeda, Chausa and Totapuri, to name a few.

Besides being a delicious fruit, mangoes are associated with love, abundance and good fortune in South Asian mythology and literature, making them an important part of festivities and rituals.

“By celebrating the Mango Festival, people are encouraged to indulge in the rich flavour profile of this beloved fruit while also spreading sweetness in society,” said Ashok Dhawan, president of Govind Godham.

As one tradition goes, one day a lady selling mangoes passed by Lord Krishna’s residence. Hearing her voice, toddler Krishna approaches her with a handful of grains to buy the fruit. Krishna, with his butter fingers, accidently scatters the grains on the ground. Captivated by Krishna’s innocence, the fruit merchant, then lavishes him with mangoes without seeking anything in return. When the fruit seller returned home, she was astounded to discover her basket full to the brim with valuable jewels.

“The lady was blessed by Krishna, in the same manner, devotees visiting the temple on this day with

a pure heart will have their wishes granted for sure,” expressed Dhawan.

During the Mango Festival, devotees were also given mango shakes. “It’s a joyful occassion for mango fans. Every year, the temple celebrates the Mango Festival, and people flock here to indulge in the ‘king of fruits’. Morever, every year, I am impressed by the decoration done here using mangoes,” said Ansh, a South City aficionado.

The celebration is conducted annually at the temple, which is decked with mangoes donated by devotees. These mangoes are subsequently distributed as prasad and are also sent to the Ludhiana Civil Hospital and several government schools.

