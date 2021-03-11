Take precautions to save yourself from heatstroke: Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 3

With the maximum temperature hovering around 43°C, city residents need to be careful and protect themselves from getting heatstroke.

Follow simple steps Stay hydrated

Always carry on umbrella and a bottle of water before stepping out.

Pet animals should also be kept under shade.

Avoid going out from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Don’t wear bright coloured/heavy and tight clothes.

Don’t do heavy work in high temperature.

Don’t cook during high temperature.

Cooking place should be airy.

Restrict the use of alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks.

Don’t not eat high protein food.

Hang curtains in house to avoid direct sunlight.

Keep cool drinking water at workplace. Symptoms of heatstroke High body temperature

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid breathing

Altered mental status or behaviour

Racing heart rate

Flushed skin

In view of the likely increase in temperature in the coming few days, Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh has advised the residents to take precautionary measures to save themselves from heatstroke.

He also advised the residents to remain indoors between 12 pm and 4 pm and instructed government hospitals, dispensaries and community health centres to stock the required medicines for heatstroke.

He suggested that even if one is not thirsty in summers, one should drink lots of water, followed by buttermilk, coconut water, ‘bel sharbat’ and ‘thandai’. One should prefer wearing cotton and khadi clothes.

“People should save themselves from extreme sunlight, wear sunglasses, use an umbrella, hat, shoes and carry water with them while going outside. If one has to go out for work, the body should be properly covered and intake of ORS, ‘lassi’, ‘nimbu pani’ and buttermilk should be increased,” said Dr Sidhu.

If anyone feels fatigued, headache, sweating, nausea, he/she should contact the doctor immediately. He said even animals should be kept safe in this weather and they should be kept under shade and should be made to drink lots of water.