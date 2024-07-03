Teachers demand return to old posts

Ludhiana, July 2

Government school teachers are upset with the Education Department’s sluggishness in returning them to their previous posts. The teachers stated that due to a large number of openings in government schools, they were sent on deputation to other schools in 2023–24. However, the department has not called them back to their previous posts, and the openings are yet to be filled.

According to the teachers, from December 2023 to March 2024, they were deputed to primary and senior secondary schools to ensure that students don’t suffer and performed well in the exams. However, after that, the Lok Sabha elections were held, and the poll code was imposed.

Tehel Singh, an office-bearer of the Government School Teachers’ Union, stated that the department had made no indication that the teachers will be returned to their previous schools. He stated that a conference in this respect was also held on June 30 in Ludhiana, where teachers lambasted the department’s strategy to filling the vacancies, which had resulted in such a situation.

The teachers stated that this make-shift arrangement will undoubtedly be detrimental to the pupils because the schools from which the teachers were summoned will continue to be understaffed.

“The schools are bound to suffer in the absence of teachers. The vacancies need to be filled as soon as possible,” said Gurpreet Singh, a teacher.