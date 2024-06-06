Teachers upset over delay in salaries

Ludhiana, June 5
The state government has verbally asked the authorities concerned to not release the salaries of teachers, following which resentment prevails among the cadre.
Daljit singh Samrala, president of Democratic Teachers Union, alleged that the government failed to control its expenses during the election campaign and now people were bearing the brunt of its decisions. “We do not know when the government will release our salaries. The only thing we are sure about right now is that we are being made to suffer unnecessarily,” he said.
Voicing similar views, Gurpreet Singh, another teacher, said the government does not have funds to pay salaries and are blaming the delay on some technical glitch in the portal. They have been claiming of working on rectifying the issue for a week, he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs surplus water; asks Haryana to facilitate flow to Delhi
Says Himachal should release surplus water on June 7 with pr...
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Canadian PM Trudeau congratulates Modi on election win, steps up ‘rule of law’ in relationship with India
Says Canada stands ready to work with his government to adva...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...