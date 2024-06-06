Teachers upset over delay in salaries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

The state government has verbally asked the authorities concerned to not release the salaries of teachers, following which resentment prevails among the cadre.

Daljit singh Samrala, president of Democratic Teachers Union, alleged that the government failed to control its expenses during the election campaign and now people were bearing the brunt of its decisions. “We do not know when the government will release our salaries. The only thing we are sure about right now is that we are being made to suffer unnecessarily,” he said.

Voicing similar views, Gurpreet Singh, another teacher, said the government does not have funds to pay salaries and are blaming the delay on some technical glitch in the portal. They have been claiming of working on rectifying the issue for a week, he said.

