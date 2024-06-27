The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, June 26

After Ludhiana Tribune highlighted the issue of dragon ride installed at a fair on the Jassian road, the police sprang into action and stopped the operation of the ride. Apart from issuing a warning to the owner of the ride, the land owner was told to lease the land only to those contractors who fulfil all the safety protocols.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhjinder Singh said after getting to know about the dragon ride installed without following any safety procedures, the police visited the spot late last evening and shut the ride. "We had categorically told the person who installed the ride to shut the operations as it is not installed by following the required safety measures. Even the landlord who gave land was also warned to check the NOC before allowing installation of such rides because any negligence may invite a major mishap," added ASI Singh.

Notably, it was observed that the dragon ride was installed on a dingy plot that was used for dumping garbage in the past. Reportedly, the agency had not obtained the no-objection certificate (NOC). Even no safety protocol is displayed at the ride to make the public feel safe. Notably, ferris wheels and some other rides had also been put up at some other places in the city and it is yet unclear whether agency concerned at the helm has obtained any NOC or not.

After the tragic incident at Nexus Elante Mall in Chandigarh in which an 11-year-old boy died while riding a toy train, DC Sakshi Sawhney had said that the administration would conduct checking of all kinds of rides and would not allow any ride to function which lacks safety measures.

Safety certificate mandatory for rides

District Magistrate Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday issued orders to ensure all agencies managing rides in kids play zones in various shopping malls/ markets etc. fulfil safety protocols in the district

The DM has ordered that all safety protocols for all rides, machines in kids play areas should be publicly displayed prominently for general public

The DM said all necessary certificates must be submitted to the MC and EOs of Nagar Councils in their respective jurisdictions within 15 days

