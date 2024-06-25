Theka Mulazim Union members burn effigy of Powercom official

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 24

Contractual employees under the banner of Theka Mulazim Union today burnt the effigy of the PSPCL official who had given orders to the lineman Vijay Kumar which led to him being electrocuted. Kumar is struggling for his life on ventilator. The contractual employees started a protest march from electricity board office near Chand Cinema towards Fountain Chowk, where they burnt the effigy of the PSPCL official.

The president of the union said their state-wide counterparts had also extended full support to the union. The union is demanding job for a kin of the victim on grounds of compassion, proper compensation to the family and action against the erring official. Union members added they will not succumb to any pressure tactics.

