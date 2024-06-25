Theka Mulazim Union members burn effigy of Powercom official

Ludhiana, June 24
Contractual employees under the banner of Theka Mulazim Union today burnt the effigy of the PSPCL official who had given orders to the lineman Vijay Kumar which led to him being electrocuted. Kumar is struggling for his life on ventilator. The contractual employees started a protest march from electricity board office near Chand Cinema towards Fountain Chowk, where they burnt the effigy of the PSPCL official.
The president of the union said their state-wide counterparts had also extended full support to the union. The union is demanding job for a kin of the victim on grounds of compassion, proper compensation to the family and action against the erring official. Union members added they will not succumb to any pressure tactics.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
People want substance, not slogans, drama: PM Narendra Modi to Opposition
Bitter start to LS session | NDA, Opposition trade barbs ove...
NEET-UG probe: Printing press to exam centres, paper custody chain under CBI radar
Agency teams reach Patna, Godhra