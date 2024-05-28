This time we want all 13 seats: Kejriwal to voters in roadshow

Ludhiana, May 27
The slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” were chanted during the roadshow of National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal at Ludhiana’s Janakpuri while AAP candidate from Ludhiana, Ashok Prashar Pappi was holding Hanuman’s gada (mace) in his hand.
Chadha seeks votes for candidate
- Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday took out roadshows at Sanhewal, Payal and Khanna and campaigned in favour of Fatehgarh Sahib candidate, Gurpreet Singh GP.
- “The Bhagwant Mann govt is giving free electricity to people, building schools of eminence and giving jobs,” he said. I need a partner in the Parliament. I appeal you to make my arms stronger and give me one partner in the Parliament, he added
Giving free power
PM Modi has put me in jail, so I look like a thief ? I am giving free electricity, so am I a thief or him?. — Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister
People in large number were present during the roadshow while some were standing atop their houses to have a look at Kejriwal.
Waving to supporters and Ludhiana residents from his car, Kejriwal started his speech saying, “Yesterday, Amit Shah has challenged that after June 4, the AAP government will no longer exist in Punjab.”
He asked people if they were getting zero electricity bill or not. He further added that if they vote in favour of the BJP, then this will no longer happen and they should ensure that no vote is cast in favour of BJP.
In between the speech, Kejriwal would say “Jai Shri Ram” while the crowd followed him.
Kejriwal further said that PM Narendra Modi in his recent speech said he is incarnation of God. “It is not Modi but his pride speaking and he need to be taught a lesson. He put me in jail, so I look like a thief ? I am giving free electricity, so am I a thief or him,” he asked the crowd.
He further added that Modi is afraid of him because he cannot do, what he has done like providing free electricity, Aam Aadmi clinics and modern schools. “That is the sole reason for putting me in jail. This time we want to get 13 seats so that our hands become stronger,” he said.
