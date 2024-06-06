Three booked for opening fire after arguments

Ludhiana, June 5
The PAU police station yesterday registered a case against a man and his two accomplices for opening fire in the air after minor arguments with a person at Kitchlu Nagar.
The suspects have been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Pritam Nagar, Preet Kamal of New Deep Nagar and Sandeep Sahni of Deep Nagar.
The complainant, Varun Kumar, of Kitchlu Nagar told the police that on the night of June 4, when he was sitting in the balcony of his house, Gurdeep, along with his two aides, came and started arguments over some issue. When he protested the move, the suspects left the place. After some time, they again came and opened fire in the air. They also entered his house and thrashed him.
He added that the suspects also damaged his Hyundai Creta vehicle parked outside his house. Before leaving, they also threatened him of dire consequences.
Investigating officer in the case ASI Satnam Singh said raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.
