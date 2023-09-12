Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 11

The Khanna police claimed to have arrested three persons with weapons in two separate incidents. The police seized 15 weapons allegedly from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Vishal Kumar (26) of Jagat Colony in Khanna and Veerpal Singh (40), alias Toni, of Signur village in Madhya Pradesh in the first incident.

In the other case, Muhammad Yasin (21) of UP, now residing at Lalru, Mohali, was nabbed.

Dr Kaustubh Sharma, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ludhiana, and Khanna police officials shared information regarding the arrest of the three suspects. The officials said the police seized 10 gm of heroin, 15 pistols, five magazines and 12 cartridges from them.

The police said on September 4, CIA staff of the Khanna police was patrolling near Lalheri village to check suspicious persons. During patrolling, they noticed a young man who tried to flee the spot after seeing the police. The suspect was rounded up by the police party and was questioned. On questioning, he revealed his name as Vishal Kumar. During checking, 10 gm of heroin was seized and an FIR under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at Khanna city police station. On revelations made by the suspect, a .315 bore pistol was seized and subsequent addition of Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was made in the FIR on September 5. Further recovery of a .315 bore pistol was made on September 6 as per his disclosures, the police officials said.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect bought these pistols from Veerpal Singh of Madhya Pradesh. The latter was arrested from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on September 8 and the police seized 11 .32 bore pistols from his possession. Veerpal is a weapon manufacturer and a close relative of Takdeer Singh of Signur, who was also arrested by the Khanna police two months ago,” they said.

The police said in another incident on September 6, a team of the Sadar Khanna police station was patrolling near Bhadla when a young man, who got nervous on seeing the police, started running. “The suspect was rounded up by the police and questioned. He revealed his name as Muhammad Yasin of UP, now residing in Mohali district. During checking, a .32 bore pistol along with two magazines, a .9 mm pistol along with three magazines, and 12 cartridges were recovered and an FIR under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the youth,” they said.