Trading community voices support for BJP’s Geja Ram

Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 22
The election campaign of BJP candidate from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Geja Ram Valmiki received a shot in the arm as office-bearers and activists of various business communities announced their support to him during meetings held at various places in Ahmedgarh and Amargarh towns and their surrounding localities on Wednesday.
Valmiki was accompanied by the party’s district president Aman Thapar, block president Avtar Singh Warring, veteran leader Ramesh Ghaie and former state president of Bhartiya Yuva Morcha Ashutosh Vinayak during events which went on till late in the evening following a roadshow held at Main Bazar and Chaura Bazar.
Speakers including Valmiki, Thapar, Parmod Gupta and Vinayak highlighted achievements of the Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Accusing the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party of trying to appease the voters on pretext of fake and short-term freebies, Valmiki claimed that the NDA led by PM Modi was sure to form a strong government at the Centre by winning more than 400 seats.
“Once the BJP government is formed for the third time at the Centre, your representative knows how to bring huge development projects for Amargarh Assembly segment,” said Valmiki, assuring that a medical college and multi-specialty quaternary hospital would be established immediately after the new government is formed.
