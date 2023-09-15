Two-day Kisan, Pashu Palan fairs begin

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, September 14

Minister for Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing Gurmeet Singh Khudian inaugurated the two-day Kisan Mela and Pashu Palan Mela at Punjab Agricultural University and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, respectively.

Farmers from not only Punjab, but also from neighbouring states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir thronged the venue.

The theme of the Kisan Mela this year is ‘Vigyanak kheti de rang, PAU de Kisan Melayan sang’. Oliver Braedt, World Bank Regional Manager for Agriculture and Food, was the guest of honour. PAU VC Satbir Singh Gosal was also present on the occasion.

The theme for the Pashu Palan Mela is ‘Dairy, Bakrian Soor te Machhi; Ikko Farm, Aamdan Achhi’.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the veterinary university, said that integrated farming was the key factor to improve the income of the farmers.

A large number of livestock farmers visited the stall put up by the Animal Nutrition Department to purchase the area specific mineral mixture, mineral mixture for pigs bypass fat and uromin lick prepared by the university.

4 farmers get CM Awards

Ranjit Singh Sohi from Moga got the award in the Cattle Farming category. Rishi Pal from Patiala received the award in the Poultry Farming category. In the category of Value Addition of Livestock Produce, this year’s award was given jointly to Gurbachan Singh of Tarn Taran and Pushpinder Singh Sidhu of Fazilka.

Scientists honoured

Five PAU scientists — principal wheat breeders Dr Achla Sharma and Dr Gurvinder Singh Mavi; principal rice breeder Dr Ranvir Singh Gill; principal vegetable breeder Dr Satpal Sharma; and principal plant pathologist (rice) Dr Jagjeet Singh Lore; were feted for their outstanding contributions.

New releases

A mobile app on stem cells, book on ‘Endotoxin and their importance’, PG research abstract, field manual for backyard poultry farming, mela issue of magazine ‘Vigiyanak Pashu Palan’ was released by the dignitaries. Value-added products of pears prepared by KVK Booh were also released.

Rain plays spoilsport

It became difficult to walk on the ground as rain played a spoilsport in the evening. According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, weather is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of isolated showers over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

