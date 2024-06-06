Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 5

Two friends died in a road accident on the Samrala-Machhiwara road after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle last night.

The deceased were identified as Harshdeep Singh (24) of Sensowal Kalan and Gurwinder Singh (20) of Rahimabad Khurd.

The duo were going from Samrala to Machhiwara when they met with the tragedy. They were hit by an unidentified vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Both of them died at the scene. The police launched a probe to identify the unidentified driver.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.