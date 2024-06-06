Two friends killed in hit-and-run

Ludhiana, June 5
Two friends died in a road accident on the Samrala-Machhiwara road after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle last night.
The deceased were identified as Harshdeep Singh (24) of Sensowal Kalan and Gurwinder Singh (20) of Rahimabad Khurd.
The duo were going from Samrala to Machhiwara when they met with the tragedy. They were hit by an unidentified vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Both of them died at the scene. The police launched a probe to identify the unidentified driver.
