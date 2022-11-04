Two more test +ve

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 3

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, two persons tested positive for Covid in the district on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,608 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On Thursday, there were 14 active cases, of which 13 have been asked to isolate themselves at their homes while one patient is admitted to the hospital.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.33 per cent.

Till date, a total of 40,28,730 samples have been taken, of which 38,99,823 were found negative.

Samples of 1,177 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.