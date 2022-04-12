Two test positive in district

Ludhiana, April 11
Two persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.
A total of 1,09,798 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 14 active cases in the district and 13 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present one Covid patient is admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.
Till date, a total of 34,49,829 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,25,286 were found negative.
Samples of 1,526 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts