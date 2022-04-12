Two test positive in district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

Two persons tested positive for Covid, while no death due to the disease was reported in the district today.

A total of 1,09,798 persons have tested positive for the virus since March 2020, while 2,279 persons from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.91 per cent today. There were 14 active cases in the district and 13 patients were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present one Covid patient is admitted to hospital in Ludhiana.

Till date, a total of 34,49,829 samples for Covid test have been taken, of which 33,25,286 were found negative.

Samples of 1,526 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.