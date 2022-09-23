Ludhiana: Two years on, Leel village govt middle school in Sudhar block sans teachers

Tribune News Service

Welcome to the Government Middle School, Leel village in Sudhar block, where fate of at least 31 students hangs in the balance. Reason is that there is no permanent teacher to teach these students. Thanks to the Education Department, which is yet to awake from deep slumber.

Every day two teachers come from Government School, Burj Hakima, to teach students of the Leel school. But they have to teach students at their school too. These teachers travel 10 km to ensure that our childern do not suffer in studies. — Parent of a Class VIII student

According to well-placed sources, for the last two years, there is no teacher to teach students at the Government Middle School, Leel village, which falls under Sudhar block.

Last year, one teacher, who was sent on deputation to the Leel school, teaches only Punjabi to students. For the rest of subjects like English, social science, science and Maths etc, the school has to depend on Government School, Burj Hakima, which is 10 km from Leel. Burj Hakima school is attached to the Leel school.

One of the residents of Leel village, whose daughter is a Class VIII student of the school, on condition of anonymity said, “Every day, two teachers come from Government School, Burj Hakima, to teach students of the Leel school. But they have to teach their students at Burj Hakima school too. These teachers travel 10 km to ensure that our childern do not suffer in studies.”

“This is a harassment for the two teachers. All villagers have written several times to the authorities concerned to post permanent teachers at the school, but to no avail till date,” the villager rued while adding that this was shameful for the government, if it failed to provide proper education to children.

It is learnt that the school authorities and villagers have written to the Education Department and the state government many times about filling posts of teacher but all their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. As if this was not enough, even an e-portal of the department does not show the requirement of teachers as the name of the Leel school is not posted online.

The two teachers, who shuttle between two schools, feel helpless and exhausted but they still they perform their duty.