 Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Unit owners write to authorities concerned to crack whip against ‘SMS mafia’

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

For the last five years, the SMS mafia is allegedly involved in manipulation of steel prices, causing loss to industrialists. File photo



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

Soon after the formation of the new government at the Centre, the SMS mafia has again become active, creating panic among industrialists. For the last five years, the mafia has been allegedly ruining their businesses by manipulating the steel prices and arbitrarily lowering and raising the rates.

Steel companies fought a long legal battle against the SMS mafia, but they did not get any major success.

Raising concern over the development, All Industries Trade Forum (AITF) has written to authorities concerned to intervene and keep a check on the sudden fluctuating prices of steel.

Badish Jindal, president, AITF, said the SMS mafia determines the steel prices in the country in an unauthorised manner. The mafia alters the prices 4-5 times daily and sends the prices determined by it through over one million WhatsApp platforms in the country. Behind this price rise and fall are traders who deal in lakhs of tonnes of scrap and steel, who order the SMS mafia to raise and lower the prices according to their situation. Due to such a large number of SMSes being sent, the industries consider the prices sent by them as the basis.

Jindal added that the mafia has lowered the prices of steel by Rs 4,000 per tonne in 20 days. On June 4, the price of steel ingot was Rs 47,500 per tonne, which was lowered to Rs 43,500 per tonne on June 25. There is no basis for this fall because there has been no major reduction in the prices of foreign scrap but the prices of scrap coming from the industries here have been lowered. Similarly, this SMS mafia had increased the price of steel ingot from Rs 42,000 to Rs 48,000 tonne in April and May, due to which the steel mafia made profits of billions of rupees and when this mafia sold all their stocks, the steel prices were reduced.

According to information received from sources, now these big speculators are again accumulating stock at low prices and the SMS Mafia will keep the prices low till they collect a large stock and as soon as sufficient amount of stock is collected, this mafia will again increase the prices heavily in the coming days. Due to this fraud of theirs, steel furnaces making iron from scrap have started getting closed, said the AITF president.

Prices lowered by Rs 4K/tonne in 20 days

The SMS mafia alters steel prices in the country in an unauthorised manner. It has lowered the prices by Rs 4,000 per tonne in 20 days. On June 4, the price of steel ingot was Rs 47,500 per tonne, which was lowered to Rs 43,500 per tonne on June 25. — Badish Jindal, president, AITF

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

3
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

4
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

5
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

6
Haryana

US trade body approves funding to develop integrated aviation hub in Haryana’s Hisar

7
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

8
Punjab

BJP has no plans to topple Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, it will fall due to its misdeeds: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

9
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

10
Patiala

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken

His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 WC final

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...

Amid oust-Sukhbir call, key SAD panel rallies behind him

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat

CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case

CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case

Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Farmers fear loss of crops, fodder as canal breach inundates 500 acres

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

Dial helpline for support: Ludhiana DC to addicts

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon