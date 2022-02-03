Union minister on poll office inauguration spree

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, February 2

Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba who is on an inauguration spree of election offices of BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance candidates in the Amargarh and Raikot Assembly segments, claimed that these candidates after winning would become a part of the largest political alliance of the world.

Claiming that residents of the state had comprehended fakeness of alluring slogans of the Congress and AAP, Khuba said the formation of government by components of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would rejuvenate the economy of the state and it would usher in an era of prosperity again.

“Now, members of all sections of society, including farmers, labourers, employees and traders, have understood misleading statements of leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress as both parties have failed to keep promises made during the previous elections in Delhi and Punjab,” said the minister. He called upon residents to support the candidates of the alliance Sardar Ali (Amargarh) and Gurpal Singh Goldy (Raikot).

Responding to a question on the recurrent problem of supply and black marketing of chemical fertilisers in the state, the minister tried to evade the question by claiming that the Union Government had given subsidies worth Rs 60,000 crore on the fertilisers, a major part of which was enjoyed by farmers of the state.

He also claimed that his department had increased supplies of chemical fertilisers on the intervention of Union Agriculture Minister Narinder Singh Tomar.

He said the alliance with Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt) and Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress was formed by PM Narendra Modi keeping in view the interests of Punjabis who had since been suffering due to defective policies of the Congress and weak opposition by the SAD and the AAP. However, the minister could not assert whether other components of the NDA were taken into confidence while including regional components in the national alliance or not.