Vet varsity and Indian Dairy Assn observe World Milk Day

Ludhiana, June 23

The Indian Dairy Association (IDA) North Zone (Punjab Chapter) in association with the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, observed the World Milk Day.

The event, held under the theme ‘Unveiling the Benefits of Fermented Dairy Products,’ highlighted the numerous health advantages and the importance of fermented dairy products in daily diet and human health.

Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, highlighted World Milk Day’s role in promoting dairy’s nutritional value and reaffirmed the university’s dedication to advancing dairy science through education, research and community engagement.

Dr RS Sethi, dean, College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, stressed the benefits of fermented dairy products such as curd, lassi and cheese, citing their probiotic properties that support digestion, immunity and overall well-being.

He urged for greater public awareness to promote the consumption of fermented dairy foods.

More than 250 participants from different industrial dairy units; dairy development department; faculty and students of the vet varsity and PAU, besides the dairy farmers attended the programme.

The event comprised a series of informative talks by specialists including Dr Ramit Mahajan, Professor of Gastroenterology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, who emphasised the critical role of gut health in the functioning of the immune system and mental well-being, and Dr Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, PAU, who highlighted the impact of fermented dairy products on the gut microbiome.

Dr GS Rajorhia, former president of IDA and Principal Scientist, provided insights into strategies for expanding the diversity of fermented milk products in the market.

