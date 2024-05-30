Victims affected by 1984 riots not allowed to meet Rahul Gandhi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 29

Tension prevailed near the Octroi Post, Ferozepur Road, today when 1984 riot victims, members of the Sikh Katleaam Welfare Society, were stopped by the police while they were on their way to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Mullanpur Dakha, where he had come to address a rally in favour of Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Surjit Singh, the president of the society, said they had not gone to create a ruckus but wanted to ask a few questions from the senior Congress leader as he had come to Mullanpur Dakha to support Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

“But we were abused and manhandled by police personnel. Many senior citizens were accompanying us. They had to bear all this in the scorching heat. We were made to suffer badly and were forcefully stopped at the octroi on Ferozpur Road,” he said.

Gurdeep Kaur, a member of the body, said they were going to ask Rahul Gandhi that how could he come to the state to seek votes when his family had done so wrong with Sikhs in 1984. “In June that year, we cannot forget what had happened to our families in Delhi and other places. We have the right to ask what had he done for Sikhs but our voice was suppressed,” she said.

The members of the society did not bother about the prevailing heatwave and sat on a dharna against the state government and raised slogans against the Punjab Police. They sat in the sun on the road due to which the traffic was badly hit.

“The police personnel came and forcefully removed us from the road and did not bother about the elderly also,” Surjit alleged.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Ferozepur #Rahul Gandhi #Sikhs