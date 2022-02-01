Virus claims 6 more lives; 267 fresh cases

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 31

Covid-19 claimed the lives of six more persons from the district and one patient of Nawanshahr district during the past 24 hours. A total of 267 fresh cases from Ludhiana district have been reported while 61 cases belong to other districts or states.

The persons who lost their lives due to Covid in the district include a 45-year-old man from Chak Kallan village, a 50-year-old woman from Chakkar village, a 78-year-old woman from BRS Nagar, a 79-year-old woman from Cheemna village, a 60-year-old man from Aggar Nagar and a 50-year-old woman from the city.

Civil Surgeon SP Singh said at present, there were 17 active micro-containment areas in the district.

He said a total of 1,08,177 positive cases have been reported from the district while 14,215 confirmed cases belong to other districts or states. A total of 2,219 patients from the district and 1,108 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus till date.

As many as 5,143 samples were collected today. There are 3,097 active cases in the district.

Notably, 27 patients, including 14 from Ludhiana, were on ventilator today. —