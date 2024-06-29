Visit to Singapore

Ludhiana, June 28
Students of Kundan Vidya Mandir visited Singapore on an educational trip. The trip was part of a corporate initiation program organised by Globalcert at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The main objective of this programme was to provide students with comprehensive knowledge, particularly focusing on the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various domains. Students got the privilege of attending AI-centric sessions, gaining insights into the transformative role of AI in the coming years. One of the standout moments was meeting Nakul Kapoor, Supply Chain Manager at Johnson & Johnson, and engaging with esteemed NUS professors. Students were tasked with a project to showcase their learnings on AI, further solidifying their understanding and application of the concepts taught. The programme also included excursions, interviews, and one-on-one career counselling sessions, providing students with clarity and direction for their future careers.
